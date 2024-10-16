Vir Das and Netflix Unite for a New Comedy Special

Actor and comedian Vir Das is teaming up with Netflix once more for an innovative comedy special, as announced on Wednesday. This latest project marks the fifth collaboration between Das and the streaming giant, following successful specials like 'Landing' and 'For India.'

The new special will take audiences on a journey around the globe, revealing a unique narrative centered on self-discovery and global connection through humor. With kindness positioned as a universal language, Das breaks away from the traditional roast format to deliver a message of joy and happiness to audiences.

In a statement, Das expressed his desire to bring a fresh perspective to comedy, highlighting stories of love and kindness. He emphasized laughter's power to unite individuals from diverse backgrounds. Additionally, Das made history by becoming the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards, scheduled for November 25 in New York City.

(With inputs from agencies.)