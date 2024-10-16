Al Pacino Reflects on Scarface and Brushes with Death in New Memoir

Academy Award winner Al Pacino recently shed light on a performance he believed should have garnered Oscar recognition, as reported by Deadline. During his UK book promotion tour for 'Sonny Boy', Pacino revealed that his role in the iconic 1983 crime drama 'Scarface' was overlooked by the Academy.

Pacino's portrayal of Tony Montana in Brian De Palma's 'Scarface' is famous, particularly for the line 'Say hello to my little friend', which has become a cultural reference. Despite his strong performance, Pacino expressed regret that it did not lead to an Oscar nomination. 'I would have liked to have even got nominated for that one,' he remarked.

While Pacino eventually claimed an Oscar for his performance in 'Scent of a Woman', he has been nominated seven times throughout his career, including for 'The Godfather' series. In a candid interview, he discussed his upcoming memoir, where he opens up about facing a serious illness.

Pacino recounted a harrowing incident, explaining that he briefly 'experienced death'. Despite the scare, where medics believed him dead, Pacino humorously questioned how he could have died when he was surrounded by medical personnel: 'If I was dead, I fainted,' he quipped, recalling the surreal scene.

In 2024, Pacino was involved in 'Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness', a film about Amedeo Modigliani, which he co-produced with Johnny Depp and Barry Navidi, continuing his storied career both in front of and behind the camera. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)