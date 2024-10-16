Left Menu

Echoes of Controversy: Guadalajara's Persistent Soccer Chant Problem

In Guadalajara, a homophobic soccer chant, prevalent for over two decades, mars Mexico's international image despite fines and campaigns. The chant, used during matches as a taunt, persists despite efforts by FIFA and Mexican authorities to eradicate it before the 2026 World Cup shared with the U.S. and Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guadalajara | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:59 IST
Gaza soccer players
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Guadalajara, the vibrant capital of the Mexican state known for tequila and Mariachi, faces scrutiny over a longstanding soccer chant deemed homophobic. The chant, a one-word slur, surfaced during a recent friendly match against the United States despite campaigns against it.

Mexican soccer officials and FIFA have condemned the chant, which echoed in Akron Stadium in Guadalajara. They have levied significant fines over the discriminatory behavior. Nonetheless, the slur remains prevalent in both club and national games, especially ahead of the 2026 World Cup which Mexico is co-hosting.

Authorities have launched initiatives involving soccer stars and threaten fans with long bans. Yet some locals dismiss the chant as harmless fun. Critics argue its elimination is vital to combat homophobia, urging engagement with the LGBTQ+ community to educate fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

