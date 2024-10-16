Left Menu

Rinima Borah Agarwal: Breaking Barriers, Inspiring Women Across India

Rinima Borah Agarwal, a social entrepreneur from Assam, is making waves with her brand Miss Momo, advocating for women's empowerment. A semi-finalist in Mrs. India Inc, Rinima uses her platform to inspire women to embrace their dreams, challenging societal norms with resilience and determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:19 IST
Rinima Borah Agarwal: Breaking Barriers, Inspiring Women Across India
  • Country:
  • India

Rinima Borah Agarwal, a dynamic figure in the realm of social entrepreneurship, has emerged as a beacon of inspiration. Her transition from a small village in Assam to a prominent business leader in Bangalore epitomizes perseverance and determination.

Overcoming numerous personal challenges, Rinima founded Miss Momo, a women's wear brand that defies outdated beauty standards and celebrates authentic womanhood. Her advocacy extends beyond business, drawing from her experiences to mentor and inspire women to break societal barriers.

As a semi-finalist in the Mrs. India Inc competition, Rinima is not just competing; she is amplifying her empowering message to women nationwide. Through this platform, she encourages women to pursue their dreams and stands as a testament to the power of resilience and solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024