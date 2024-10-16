Ambassador Garcetti's Varanasi Visit: Tradition on the Ganges

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti recently shared his profound admiration for the spiritual and cultural richness of Varanasi during his visit. On Wednesday, he expressed his thoughts after witnessing the iconic Ganga aarti and the mesmerizing sunrise from the city's famed ghats.

Garcetti took to social media platform X to share photographs and his experiences from the trip. "Experiencing the sunrise over the Ganges from Asi Ghat was nothing short of surreal," he wrote, marveling at the beauty shared by fellow early risers.

Describing the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, the ambassador praised the ceremony, noting its powerful reminder of tradition's enduring impact. His travels continue to celebrate India's cultural heritage, as seen in his recent journey to Kolkata for Durga Puja festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)