Foiled Smuggling Operation: Exotic Wildlife Saved at Airport
A smuggling attempt of exotic animals from Malaysia to India was thwarted by Customs at an international airport. A woman with the animals in her luggage and her contact in India were arrested. The exotic animals, including Gibbons and Iguanas, were safely returned to Malaysia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:37 IST
A foiled attempt to smuggle exotic animals into India from Malaysia resulted in the arrest of a woman at the international airport, the Customs department reported on Wednesday.
The passenger, originating from Kuala Lumpur, was found with wildlife species including four Siamang Gibbons and 52 Green Iguanas. Another individual awaiting the delivery was also apprehended, according to a press release.
Customs officials, acting on specific information, intercepted the suspect on October 13 upon her arrival. The exotic creatures were sent back to Malaysia, and an investigation is ongoing, the release added.
