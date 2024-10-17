Plot Foiled: Actor Salman Khan's Life Saved
Police in Navi Mumbai arrested Sukha, wanted for allegedly plotting to kill Bollywood star Salman Khan. The accused was apprehended in Panipat, Haryana, with plans to target Khan uncovered earlier in June. This follows a shooting incident outside Khan's Bandra home in April 2024.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 00:00 IST
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, the Navi Mumbai Police announced they had successfully apprehended an individual named Sukha, accused of plotting to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
Sukha was captured in Panipat, Haryana, and is currently being transferred back to Navi Mumbai. He will face legal proceedings in court on Thursday.
This arrest follows the police's earlier warning in June about a plan targeting Khan, which came shortly after a shooting near his Bandra residence in April 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kolkata Police Arrests Suspect over Hospital Threat
Thane Police Arrest School Trustees in Badlapur Sexual Assault Case
Mizoram Police Arrests Fugitive Couple for 2017 Murder
PM Modi lays foundation stone of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project at event in Thane.
Major Arrest: Navi Mumbai Police Nabs Notorious Offender