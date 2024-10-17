Left Menu

Plot Foiled: Actor Salman Khan's Life Saved

Police in Navi Mumbai arrested Sukha, wanted for allegedly plotting to kill Bollywood star Salman Khan. The accused was apprehended in Panipat, Haryana, with plans to target Khan uncovered earlier in June. This follows a shooting incident outside Khan's Bandra home in April 2024.

On Wednesday, the Navi Mumbai Police announced they had successfully apprehended an individual named Sukha, accused of plotting to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Sukha was captured in Panipat, Haryana, and is currently being transferred back to Navi Mumbai. He will face legal proceedings in court on Thursday.

This arrest follows the police's earlier warning in June about a plan targeting Khan, which came shortly after a shooting near his Bandra residence in April 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

