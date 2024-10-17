Plot Foiled: Actor Salman Khan's Life Saved

On Wednesday, the Navi Mumbai Police announced they had successfully apprehended an individual named Sukha, accused of plotting to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Sukha was captured in Panipat, Haryana, and is currently being transferred back to Navi Mumbai. He will face legal proceedings in court on Thursday.

This arrest follows the police's earlier warning in June about a plan targeting Khan, which came shortly after a shooting near his Bandra residence in April 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)