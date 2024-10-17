K-Pop Phenomenon J-Hope Returns: BTS Reunion Hopes Soar

J-Hope, a prominent member of the K-pop sensation BTS, exited South Korea's military duty on Thursday after 18 months, igniting hope among fans for a highly anticipated reunion of the boy band next year.

As only the second member to complete mandatory service, J-Hope followed in the footsteps of eldest member Jin. He greeted ecstatic fans and media at a military base in Wonju, expressing gratitude and admiration for fellow service members while emphasizing the importance of public support for the military.

Investor confidence mirrored fan enthusiasm as HYBE shares, the label behind BTS, saw a 7% uptick. With plans for the remaining members to conclude service by 2025, expectations for a BTS comeback continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)