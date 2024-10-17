Left Menu

K-Pop Phenomenon J-Hope Returns: BTS Reunion Hopes Soar

J-Hope of BTS was discharged from the South Korean military, raising excitement for a potential group reunion. He's the second member to complete service, following Jin. Fans and investors are hopeful as shares in HYBE rose by 7%. BTS aims to regroup in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 09:58 IST
K-Pop Phenomenon J-Hope Returns: BTS Reunion Hopes Soar
J-Hope

J-Hope, a prominent member of the K-pop sensation BTS, exited South Korea's military duty on Thursday after 18 months, igniting hope among fans for a highly anticipated reunion of the boy band next year.

As only the second member to complete mandatory service, J-Hope followed in the footsteps of eldest member Jin. He greeted ecstatic fans and media at a military base in Wonju, expressing gratitude and admiration for fellow service members while emphasizing the importance of public support for the military.

Investor confidence mirrored fan enthusiasm as HYBE shares, the label behind BTS, saw a 7% uptick. With plans for the remaining members to conclude service by 2025, expectations for a BTS comeback continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024