Left Menu

West Bengal Lights Up: 72 Fairgrounds Set for Festive Fireworks Sales

West Bengal is set to host 72 fairs for fireworks sales leading up to Kali Puja and Diwali. The decision emerged from a state meeting focusing on safety checks. Only fireworks approved by designated organizations will be sold, and sound limits are strictly enforced to avoid noise pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 10:52 IST
West Bengal Lights Up: 72 Fairgrounds Set for Festive Fireworks Sales
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to amplify Diwali celebrations, West Bengal is preparing to host 72 fairs dedicated to fireworks sales, according to an industry insider. This move, discussed at a recent meeting led by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant at the state secretariat Nabanna, will surpass last year’s 52 fairs.

Each subdivision will have a dedicated committee to oversee safety protocols at these fairs. District magistrates will grant approvals based on the committees' assessments, focusing on safety and regulatory compliance. Only fireworks stamped with either the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation or NEERI approvals will be sold, maintaining a sound limit below 125 decibels.

To ensure compliance, testing centers will be strategically located, utilizing expertise from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board. These fairs, in key locations like Maidan and Tala Park, will commence shortly before Kali Puja and Diwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024