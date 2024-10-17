West Bengal Lights Up: 72 Fairgrounds Set for Festive Fireworks Sales

In a bid to amplify Diwali celebrations, West Bengal is preparing to host 72 fairs dedicated to fireworks sales, according to an industry insider. This move, discussed at a recent meeting led by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant at the state secretariat Nabanna, will surpass last year’s 52 fairs.

Each subdivision will have a dedicated committee to oversee safety protocols at these fairs. District magistrates will grant approvals based on the committees' assessments, focusing on safety and regulatory compliance. Only fireworks stamped with either the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation or NEERI approvals will be sold, maintaining a sound limit below 125 decibels.

To ensure compliance, testing centers will be strategically located, utilizing expertise from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board. These fairs, in key locations like Maidan and Tala Park, will commence shortly before Kali Puja and Diwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)