Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Receives Censor Board Clearance After Controversy

Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film 'Emergency' has finally secured a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), ending weeks of uncertainty over its release.

The political drama was originally set for a September 6 release but was postponed due to certification issues. Objections from Sikh organizations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, delayed the process over alleged misrepresentations in the film.

Ranaut, who is also the writer, director, and co-producer of the film, agreed to the board's suggested cuts. This concession facilitated the resolution of the conflict, clearing the path for an upcoming release date announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)