Kejriwal Highlights Valmiki Community Initiatives

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, participated in Valmiki Jayanti celebrations across Delhi, focusing on uplifting the Valmiki community. Kejriwal stressed his government's commitment to support this community through various initiatives.

Addressing a gathering at the Shobha Yatra at the Red Fort, he shared that AAP's administration has made significant strides for the Valmiki community, including appointing the first minister and deputy speaker from their community.

Kejriwal noted that the AAP government permanently appointed over 600 'safai karamcharis' in the MCD. He also highlighted the timely salary distributions under the AAP regime contrast to delays in the past. He praised the Punjab government's recent Valmiki museum and urged people to draw inspiration from Maharshi Valmiki's life.

