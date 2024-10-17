Left Menu

Kejriwal Highlights Valmiki Community Initiatives

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal joined Valmiki Jayanti festivities in Delhi, showcasing his focus on uplifting the Valmiki community. Speaking at Red Fort, he highlighted AAP's initiatives like appointing Valmiki leaders and regularizing sanitation workers. He also promoted the Punjab government's new Valmiki museum in Amritsar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:17 IST
Kejriwal Highlights Valmiki Community Initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, participated in Valmiki Jayanti celebrations across Delhi, focusing on uplifting the Valmiki community. Kejriwal stressed his government's commitment to support this community through various initiatives.

Addressing a gathering at the Shobha Yatra at the Red Fort, he shared that AAP's administration has made significant strides for the Valmiki community, including appointing the first minister and deputy speaker from their community.

Kejriwal noted that the AAP government permanently appointed over 600 'safai karamcharis' in the MCD. He also highlighted the timely salary distributions under the AAP regime contrast to delays in the past. He praised the Punjab government's recent Valmiki museum and urged people to draw inspiration from Maharshi Valmiki's life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024