Left Menu

Tribute to Debraj Roy: A Legacy in Film and Broadcasting

Veteran Bengali actor and news reader Debraj Roy passed away at age 69 due to multiple organ failure. Known for his roles in films by Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen, Roy was also loved for his news reading on Doordarshan. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 23:17 IST
Tribute to Debraj Roy: A Legacy in Film and Broadcasting
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Bengali actor and well-known news reader Debraj Roy passed away on Thursday night at a local private hospital. The 69-year-old succumbed to multiple organ failure after battling serious illnesses for several months, according to hospital authorities.

Roy, who had suffered a cerebral attack in recent months, was also dealing with nephrological issues. He leaves behind his wife, Anuradha Roy, herself a Bengali actress and popular news reader.

Debraj Roy made his acting debut in the 1970 movie 'Pratidwandi' by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, later appearing in Mrinal Sen's 'Calcutta 71'. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned his loss on social media, remarking on the cultural void created by his passing and extending her condolences to his loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024