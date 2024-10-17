Tribute to Debraj Roy: A Legacy in Film and Broadcasting

Veteran Bengali actor and well-known news reader Debraj Roy passed away on Thursday night at a local private hospital. The 69-year-old succumbed to multiple organ failure after battling serious illnesses for several months, according to hospital authorities.

Roy, who had suffered a cerebral attack in recent months, was also dealing with nephrological issues. He leaves behind his wife, Anuradha Roy, herself a Bengali actress and popular news reader.

Debraj Roy made his acting debut in the 1970 movie 'Pratidwandi' by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, later appearing in Mrinal Sen's 'Calcutta 71'. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned his loss on social media, remarking on the cultural void created by his passing and extending her condolences to his loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)