Waqf Law Sparks Unrest: Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Silence
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee for her silence over protests in Murshidabad caused by the Waqf law. He praised the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which aims to utilize lands for public welfare. Security forces remain vigilant after deadly riots.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a harsh critique against West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday over her inaction regarding violence in protests against the Waqf law. Describing the situation as 'Bengal is burning,' Adityanath accused Banerjee of referring to the rioters as 'messengers of peace.'
Speaking in Hardoi during the foundation laying ceremony for developmental projects, Adityanath called for the necessity of stern actions against rioters. He highlighted the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for stopping the misuse of Waqf lands, indicating that such lands will now serve public interests like hospitals and schools.
Following violent protests in Murshidabad, security forces have maintained a strong presence in the area. The clashes, fueled by anger over the Waqf law, resulted in fatalities and injuries. Adityanath also used the occasion to emphasize the economic progress and development initiatives in Uttar Pradesh, including the upcoming PM Mitra Textile Park and India's ambitious vision for growth by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
