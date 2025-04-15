Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Inciting Violence

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh accused the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Tuesday of creating a "Bangladesh-like situation." This follows recent violence in Murshidabad, with Ghosh alleging a conspiracy aimed at confining Hindus ahead of Ram Navami. He critiqued the government for fostering fear instead of addressing the unrest.

Ghosh claimed that the state government was evading responsibility by blaming external forces. He stressed that the administration's tactics have failed, as Hindus participated robustly in Ram Navami celebrations despite attempts to intimidate them before the elections.

The BJP intensified its criticism with Rahul Sinha suggesting Mamata Banerjee's remarks during a namaz event were intended to provoke violence. He accused her of exploiting the Waqf Amendment Bill issue to incite communal discord. The West Bengal Police have arrested 150 individuals post-Murshidabad violence, with additional forces deployed to restore calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)