Celebrating Tribal Art: Bridging Nature and Humanity

India's developmental progress is inextricably linked to environmental conservation, remarked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the 'Silent Conversation: From the Margins to the Centre' exhibition in Delhi. He applauded tribal communities for their significant contributions to biodiversity protection.

Addressing the audience at the India Habitat Centre, Jaishankar highlighted the success of 'Project Tiger', initiated in 1973, crediting tribal communities for their pivotal role. He emphasized that tribal art goes beyond creativity, conveying profound messages of harmony between nature and humanity.

The exhibition showcases the enduring bond between tribals and nature, underlining the philosophy of 'Antyodaya' and the government's commitment to uplift marginalized communities. The event underscored the immense pride in sharing tribal art globally, fostering appreciation for environmental conservation efforts.

