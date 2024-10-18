Celebrating Tribal Art: Bridging Nature and Humanity
The tribal art exhibition 'Silent Conversation: From the Margins to the Centre' in Delhi highlights the strong connection between India's development and environmental conservation. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised tribal communities for their pivotal role in biodiversity, showcasing harmonious coexistence with nature, and emphasized the government's commitment to uplift marginalized communities.
India's developmental progress is inextricably linked to environmental conservation, remarked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the 'Silent Conversation: From the Margins to the Centre' exhibition in Delhi. He applauded tribal communities for their significant contributions to biodiversity protection.
Addressing the audience at the India Habitat Centre, Jaishankar highlighted the success of 'Project Tiger', initiated in 1973, crediting tribal communities for their pivotal role. He emphasized that tribal art goes beyond creativity, conveying profound messages of harmony between nature and humanity.
The exhibition showcases the enduring bond between tribals and nature, underlining the philosophy of 'Antyodaya' and the government's commitment to uplift marginalized communities. The event underscored the immense pride in sharing tribal art globally, fostering appreciation for environmental conservation efforts.
