Left Menu

Celebrating Tribal Art: Bridging Nature and Humanity

The tribal art exhibition 'Silent Conversation: From the Margins to the Centre' in Delhi highlights the strong connection between India's development and environmental conservation. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised tribal communities for their pivotal role in biodiversity, showcasing harmonious coexistence with nature, and emphasized the government's commitment to uplift marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:15 IST
Celebrating Tribal Art: Bridging Nature and Humanity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's developmental progress is inextricably linked to environmental conservation, remarked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the 'Silent Conversation: From the Margins to the Centre' exhibition in Delhi. He applauded tribal communities for their significant contributions to biodiversity protection.

Addressing the audience at the India Habitat Centre, Jaishankar highlighted the success of 'Project Tiger', initiated in 1973, crediting tribal communities for their pivotal role. He emphasized that tribal art goes beyond creativity, conveying profound messages of harmony between nature and humanity.

The exhibition showcases the enduring bond between tribals and nature, underlining the philosophy of 'Antyodaya' and the government's commitment to uplift marginalized communities. The event underscored the immense pride in sharing tribal art globally, fostering appreciation for environmental conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024