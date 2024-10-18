Left Menu

Zee Entertainment Profit Surges Amid Revenue Decline

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd recorded a substantial 70.24% rise in net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 209.4 crore. Despite effective cost management increasing margins, total income declined 18.93% to Rs 2,034.4 crore. Advertising and subscription revenues were Rs 901.7 crore and Rs 969.9 crore respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:35 IST
Zee Entertainment Profit Surges Amid Revenue Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd has reported a notable 70.24% rise in its consolidated net profit, climbing to Rs 209.4 crore in the September quarter, largely due to improved margins from effective cost management strategies.

However, the company faced a decline in its total income, which dropped by 18.93% to Rs 2,034.4 crore, compared to Rs 2,509.6 crore in the same quarter of last year.

ZGEL's earnings from advertising amounted to Rs 901.7 crore, while subscription revenue stood at Rs 969.9 crore. Amid these financial developments, shares of ZEE were trading at a 3.74% higher value, priced at Rs 130.45 each on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024