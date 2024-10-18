Zee Entertainment Profit Surges Amid Revenue Decline
Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd recorded a substantial 70.24% rise in net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 209.4 crore. Despite effective cost management increasing margins, total income declined 18.93% to Rs 2,034.4 crore. Advertising and subscription revenues were Rs 901.7 crore and Rs 969.9 crore respectively.
Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd has reported a notable 70.24% rise in its consolidated net profit, climbing to Rs 209.4 crore in the September quarter, largely due to improved margins from effective cost management strategies.
However, the company faced a decline in its total income, which dropped by 18.93% to Rs 2,034.4 crore, compared to Rs 2,509.6 crore in the same quarter of last year.
ZGEL's earnings from advertising amounted to Rs 901.7 crore, while subscription revenue stood at Rs 969.9 crore. Amid these financial developments, shares of ZEE were trading at a 3.74% higher value, priced at Rs 130.45 each on the BSE.
