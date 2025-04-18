Google’s Advertising Monopoly Challenge: A Landmark Antitrust Battle

Alphabet's Google has been found guilty of illegally dominating two critical markets in online advertising technology, according to a U.S. District Judge's recent ruling. This decision could pave the way for significant antitrust actions against the tech giant, including the potential breakup of its advertising products.

The judgment, handed down by Judge Leonie Brinkema in Virginia, asserts that Google maintained monopoly power in both publisher ad servers and ad exchanges. These platforms are crucial for news publishers and online content providers to generate revenue by selling ads, considered essential for sustaining the internet economy.

Reacting to the ruling, U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi declared it a significant triumph in the fight against tech monopolies. Meanwhile, Google's representatives indicated plans to appeal the decision, emphasizing that publishers opt for Google due to its user-friendly, cost-effective technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)