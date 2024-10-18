MTV Hustle Season 4: Rap Icons Join the Ultimate Desi Hip-Hop Experience
MTV Hustle returns for its fourth season with rap legends Raftaar and Ikka as judges. Eminent rappers Dee MC, Dino James, and EPR continue as Squad Bosses. RAGA also joins the show. The season promises to showcase authentic Desi Hip-hop talent, premiering on October 19.
- Country:
- India
MTV Hustle, the acclaimed music talent show focusing on rap, is back with its fourth season, featuring renowned figures Raftaar and Ikka as new judges. Esteemed rappers Dee MC, Dino James, and EPR return as Squad Bosses, with rapper RAGA also making an appearance.
Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, Raftaar highlighted the show's commitment to unearthing genuine Desi Hip-hop talent. 'I am elated to be part of India's foremost rap reality show,' he stated, emphasizing the season as a testament to the hustle and passion that defines the genre.
Ikka, who transitions from Squad Boss to Judge this season, shared his excitement for the new role, citing the show's unique ability to uncover hidden gems in India's hip-hop scene. 'This season marks my debut as a Judge alongside Raftaar,' he said, indicating his anticipation for the action-packed experience.
Adding to the chorus of excitement, Squad Boss RAGA commended the platform for continuously elevating hip-hop talent, aspiring to further nurture the tremendous skills present in this season's contestants. 'I feel privileged to contribute to this evolving legacy,' he remarked.
MTV Hustle Season 4 is set to premiere on October 19, promising to deliver unfiltered hip-hop brilliance. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MTV Hustle
- Season 4
- Rap Icons
- Raftaar
- Ikka
- Desi Hip-hop
- RAGA
- Dee MC
- Dino James
- EPR
ALSO READ
BJP leader Ashok Tanwar joins Congress at Rahul Gandhi's rally in Haryana's Mahendragarh.
Celebrating the Legacy of Keerikkadan Jose: A Tribute to Mohan Raj
A Melodic Tribute: Rare Ragas by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan
Uncovering the Karaikkal Temple Land Scam
Pragathi Gowda Climbs the Ranks at Rallye Du Centre Alsace