Disney Adventure Sets Sail with Unprecedented Thrills
Disney Adventure, the latest ship in Disney Cruise Line, promises groundbreaking experiences with its maiden voyage on December 15, 2025. From uniquely themed areas and a rollercoaster at sea to Broadway-style shows and gourmet dining, the cruise offers a blend of fantasy worlds, entertainment, and cuisine.
Disney Adventure, the newest addition to Disney Cruise Line, is poised to redefine sea travel with its inaugural voyage set for December 15, 2025, departing from Singapore. Guests aboard this remarkable vessel will encounter unprecedented thrills, including the longest rollercoaster at sea.
Promising an array of exhilarating attractions, the cruise boasts themed zones bringing Disney, Pixar, and Marvel universes to life. With seven distinctive areas, including Disney Imagination Garden and Marvel Landing, passengers will be immersed in the enchanting worlds of their beloved characters.
Bespoke entertainment and vibrant dining experiences further elevate the Adventure, making it a culinary haven and entertainment hub at sea. Ticket sales for the three and four-night voyages will commence on November 14, offering a unique experience tailored for all guests.
