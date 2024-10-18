Left Menu

Disney Adventure Sets Sail with Unprecedented Thrills

Disney Adventure, the latest ship in Disney Cruise Line, promises groundbreaking experiences with its maiden voyage on December 15, 2025. From uniquely themed areas and a rollercoaster at sea to Broadway-style shows and gourmet dining, the cruise offers a blend of fantasy worlds, entertainment, and cuisine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:18 IST
Disney Adventure Sets Sail with Unprecedented Thrills
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Disney Adventure, the newest addition to Disney Cruise Line, is poised to redefine sea travel with its inaugural voyage set for December 15, 2025, departing from Singapore. Guests aboard this remarkable vessel will encounter unprecedented thrills, including the longest rollercoaster at sea.

Promising an array of exhilarating attractions, the cruise boasts themed zones bringing Disney, Pixar, and Marvel universes to life. With seven distinctive areas, including Disney Imagination Garden and Marvel Landing, passengers will be immersed in the enchanting worlds of their beloved characters.

Bespoke entertainment and vibrant dining experiences further elevate the Adventure, making it a culinary haven and entertainment hub at sea. Ticket sales for the three and four-night voyages will commence on November 14, offering a unique experience tailored for all guests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024