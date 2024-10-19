Lights, Camera, Excellence: MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 Shines Bright

The 2024 MAMI Mumbai Film Festival kicked off to a full-house with the screening of Payal Kapadia's Cannes Grand Prix-winning film, 'All We Imagine As Light.' Veteran actor Shabana Azmi was honored with the Excellence in Cinema Award, recognizing her impactful 50-year career.

Held at the iconic Regal Cinema, the festival's latest edition was a splendid affair, bringing together filmmakers and actors for a celebration of global cinema. The festival will screen over 110 films from more than 45 countries, highlighting a rich diversity of genres and styles.

The opening night was attended by industry stalwarts, who applauded Kapadia and her film's cast. The festival's program promises an eclectic mix of movies, from Cannes winners to restored classics, reflecting the evolving nature of cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)