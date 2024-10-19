Enforcement Directorate Raids Telugu Film Producer M V V Satyanarayana

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids this Saturday on properties linked to M V V Satyanarayana, a former member of parliament and a prominent Telugu film producer. Key locations in Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, became focal points of the federal agency's investigation.

Official sources confirm that at least five premises were scrutinized by ED officials as part of an ongoing money laundering probe. This case originated from a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the state police, implicating Satyanarayana and others in a government land-grabbing scandal.

Satyanarayana, who also contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Vishakhapatnam seat under the YSRCP banner, has a significant footprint in the Telugu film industry with several productions to his name.

