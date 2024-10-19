Enforcement Directorate Raids Telugu Film Producer M V V Satyanarayana
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on M V V Satyanarayana, a former MP and film producer, in Andhra Pradesh. The investigation involves a money laundering case linked to alleged land grabbing. Raids occurred at five locations after a state police FIR. Satyanarayana lost the 2024 Vishakhapatnam Lok Sabha polls.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids this Saturday on properties linked to M V V Satyanarayana, a former member of parliament and a prominent Telugu film producer. Key locations in Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, became focal points of the federal agency's investigation.
Official sources confirm that at least five premises were scrutinized by ED officials as part of an ongoing money laundering probe. This case originated from a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the state police, implicating Satyanarayana and others in a government land-grabbing scandal.
Satyanarayana, who also contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Vishakhapatnam seat under the YSRCP banner, has a significant footprint in the Telugu film industry with several productions to his name.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tirupati laddu case: SC has pointed out Andhra CM Naidu's 'true picture', says YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy.
TTD executive officer handpicked by CM Naidu himself said adulterated ghee was never used in making laddu prasadam, says YSRCP chief.
Andhra CM Naidu should have some remorse now, says YSRCP chief after SC ruling on Tirupati laddu.
If Andhra CM Naidu has any devotion towards God, he should apologise to people, says YSRCP chief Jagan.
Businessman Granted Bail Amidst Money Laundering Probe