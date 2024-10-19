Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Raids Telugu Film Producer M V V Satyanarayana

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on M V V Satyanarayana, a former MP and film producer, in Andhra Pradesh. The investigation involves a money laundering case linked to alleged land grabbing. Raids occurred at five locations after a state police FIR. Satyanarayana lost the 2024 Vishakhapatnam Lok Sabha polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:13 IST
Enforcement Directorate Raids Telugu Film Producer M V V Satyanarayana
Satyanarayana
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids this Saturday on properties linked to M V V Satyanarayana, a former member of parliament and a prominent Telugu film producer. Key locations in Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, became focal points of the federal agency's investigation.

Official sources confirm that at least five premises were scrutinized by ED officials as part of an ongoing money laundering probe. This case originated from a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the state police, implicating Satyanarayana and others in a government land-grabbing scandal.

Satyanarayana, who also contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Vishakhapatnam seat under the YSRCP banner, has a significant footprint in the Telugu film industry with several productions to his name.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024