Left Menu

Kashmir International Marathon: A Testament to Peace

The inaugural Kashmir International Marathon will feature over 2000 athletes, including top international runners, showcasing the region's improved conditions. The event aims to promote Kashmir's heritage while enhancing its global image through tourism and sports representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-10-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 13:11 IST
Kashmir International Marathon: A Testament to Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kashmir International Marathon is set to make history with over 2000 athletes participating in its inaugural event on October 20. The announcement was made by Raja Yaqoob Farooq, Kashmir's Director of Tourism, who emphasized the showcase of improved law and order in the valley.

Farooq highlighted the presence of elite international and Indian runners, including Asian gold medallists. He revealed that 2,030 registrations have been confirmed, with athletes from 13 countries and 29 Indian states and UTs participating in both full and half-marathons.

As the event aligns with promoting Kashmir's heritage, cuisine, and handicrafts, it also aims to inspire local youth towards sports. The marathon will be flagged off by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, symbolizing a new chapter of peace and global outreach for Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024