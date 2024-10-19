Kashmir International Marathon: A Testament to Peace
The inaugural Kashmir International Marathon will feature over 2000 athletes, including top international runners, showcasing the region's improved conditions. The event aims to promote Kashmir's heritage while enhancing its global image through tourism and sports representation.
- Country:
- India
The Kashmir International Marathon is set to make history with over 2000 athletes participating in its inaugural event on October 20. The announcement was made by Raja Yaqoob Farooq, Kashmir's Director of Tourism, who emphasized the showcase of improved law and order in the valley.
Farooq highlighted the presence of elite international and Indian runners, including Asian gold medallists. He revealed that 2,030 registrations have been confirmed, with athletes from 13 countries and 29 Indian states and UTs participating in both full and half-marathons.
As the event aligns with promoting Kashmir's heritage, cuisine, and handicrafts, it also aims to inspire local youth towards sports. The marathon will be flagged off by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, symbolizing a new chapter of peace and global outreach for Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
