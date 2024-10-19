Pilgrim Surge at Sabarimala: Devotee Numbers Skyrocket for Tula Masa Puja!

A recent surge in devotees attending the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala for the Tula masa puja has been reported, with numbers far exceeding those in previous years. The attendance reached around 1.22 lakh pilgrims since it commenced on October 16, according to local police statements on Saturday.

The police also noted a record number of virtual queue bookings, surpassing 50,000 on Friday and Saturday alone. In light of this influx, the District Police Chief cautioned that devotees might face minor delays during the morning and afternoon pujas.

This rising trend in pilgrim numbers is crucial as it precedes the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage. While the government initially sought to cap daily visitors at 80,000 via the virtual queue system, backlash from opposition parties has led to revisions ensuring that all pilgrims will have access to darshan, even without prior online bookings.

