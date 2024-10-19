Left Menu

Pilgrim Surge at Sabarimala: Devotee Numbers Skyrocket for Tula Masa Puja!

The Sabarimala temple sees a significant rise in devotees during the Tula masa puja compared to previous years. Over 1.22 lakh pilgrims visited since October 16, with virtual queue bookings exceeding 50,000. The government planned to restrict daily visitors to 80,000, sparking opposition criticism.

Pathanamthitta | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:59 IST
A recent surge in devotees attending the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala for the Tula masa puja has been reported, with numbers far exceeding those in previous years. The attendance reached around 1.22 lakh pilgrims since it commenced on October 16, according to local police statements on Saturday.

The police also noted a record number of virtual queue bookings, surpassing 50,000 on Friday and Saturday alone. In light of this influx, the District Police Chief cautioned that devotees might face minor delays during the morning and afternoon pujas.

This rising trend in pilgrim numbers is crucial as it precedes the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage. While the government initially sought to cap daily visitors at 80,000 via the virtual queue system, backlash from opposition parties has led to revisions ensuring that all pilgrims will have access to darshan, even without prior online bookings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

