Left Menu

Anil Sharma's 'Gadar 2' Triumphs: A Milestone in Indian Cinema

Director Anil Sharma celebrates the massive success of 'Gadar 2', recounting how Sunny Deol was moved to tears by the overwhelming audience response. The film, a sequel to the 2001 hit, has revived theatre viewership post-pandemic. Sharma hints at a promising third installment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 19:07 IST
Anil Sharma's 'Gadar 2' Triumphs: A Milestone in Indian Cinema
Anil Sharma (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable achievement for Indian cinema, filmmaker Anil Sharma is celebrating the resounding success of his latest film, 'Gadar 2'. The director reflected on the enthusiastic reception of the movie, sharing an emotional moment with the lead actor Sunny Deol, who was moved to tears by the audience's response.

The sequel to the 2001 blockbuster, 'Gadar 2' hit theatres on August 11, 2023, continuing the story of Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, as he embarks on a daring rescue mission to Pakistan. Ameesha Patel returns as Sakina in this powerful narrative set against the backdrop of India's partition.

During a conversation with ANI, Anil Sharma recounted a heartfelt phone call with Sunny Deol on the morning of the film's release. Moved by the overwhelming positive reviews, both Sharma and Deol could not hold back their tears. Sharma also hinted at plans for a third installment, emphasizing the emotional impact it must deliver to surpass its predecessors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024