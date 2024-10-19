Anil Sharma's 'Gadar 2' Triumphs: A Milestone in Indian Cinema

In a remarkable achievement for Indian cinema, filmmaker Anil Sharma is celebrating the resounding success of his latest film, 'Gadar 2'. The director reflected on the enthusiastic reception of the movie, sharing an emotional moment with the lead actor Sunny Deol, who was moved to tears by the audience's response.

The sequel to the 2001 blockbuster, 'Gadar 2' hit theatres on August 11, 2023, continuing the story of Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, as he embarks on a daring rescue mission to Pakistan. Ameesha Patel returns as Sakina in this powerful narrative set against the backdrop of India's partition.

During a conversation with ANI, Anil Sharma recounted a heartfelt phone call with Sunny Deol on the morning of the film's release. Moved by the overwhelming positive reviews, both Sharma and Deol could not hold back their tears. Sharma also hinted at plans for a third installment, emphasizing the emotional impact it must deliver to surpass its predecessors.

(With inputs from agencies.)