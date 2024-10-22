Atletico Madrid: Championing Inclusion in Sports
Atletico Madrid aims to set a record for spectators with disabilities attending a sports event to promote inclusion and accessibility in European sports venues. Collaborating with various organizations, the club hopes to initiate a movement for better access for disabled fans, inspiring other clubs to follow suit.
- Country:
- Spain
Atletico Madrid is set to welcome a record-breaking number of spectators with disabilities for their upcoming Champions League match, aiming to spotlight the importance of inclusivity in sports venues across Europe.
In a match against Lille at Metropolitano Stadium, Atletico is hoping to surpass the existing record of 1,740 disabled fans, previously set by Real Betis. The club, partnering with groups like AccessibAll and Integrated Dreams, plans to use this event as a launchpad for a movement aimed at improving accessibility for disabled sports fans.
Atletico's efforts are part of a broader initiative addressing the challenges faced by disabled fans at sports venues, particularly in away games. The club is taking measures to ensure the game is accessible, with features like reserved parking and dedicated staff to assist disabled fans.
