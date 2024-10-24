Left Menu

Morocco Soars: The 7th Marrakech Air Show Takes Flight

The 7th Marrakech Air Show underlines Morocco's burgeoning status in the global aeronautics industry. It will gather key industry leaders and offer a platform for innovations, partnerships, and agreements. Morocco's commitment to alternative fuels and sustainability will also be highlighted at this prestigious event.

  • Morocco

Under the esteemed patronage of King Mohammed VI, the Marrakech Air Show is set to highlight Morocco's pivotal role in international aeronautics.

This event, co-organized by the National Defence Administration and MEDZ, will unite leaders from around the globe in the realm of aerospace and defense. Industry giants like Airbus and Pratt & Whitney will be among the notable exhibitors.

The show is a cornerstone for innovations, focusing on integrating AI and forwarding sustainability through alternative fuels. Morocco's aerospace sector demonstrates dynamic growth with significant employment and export milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

