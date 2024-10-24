Morocco Soars: The 7th Marrakech Air Show Takes Flight

Under the esteemed patronage of King Mohammed VI, the Marrakech Air Show is set to highlight Morocco's pivotal role in international aeronautics.

This event, co-organized by the National Defence Administration and MEDZ, will unite leaders from around the globe in the realm of aerospace and defense. Industry giants like Airbus and Pratt & Whitney will be among the notable exhibitors.

The show is a cornerstone for innovations, focusing on integrating AI and forwarding sustainability through alternative fuels. Morocco's aerospace sector demonstrates dynamic growth with significant employment and export milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)