Bombay High Court Halts Destruction of Seized Artworks

The Bombay High Court has issued a temporary injunction preventing the Customs department from destroying seized artworks by famed artists F N Souza and Akbar Padamsee. The artworks were confiscated last year under allegations of obscenity.

The petition, filed by businessman and art enthusiast Mustafa Karachiwala, called the department's decision arbitrary. Karachiwala argued the artworks are cultural treasures and should not be classified as obscene.

The court found merit in questioning the Customs' ability to judge art's obscenity and restrained further actions until more deliberation. The artworks, purchased in London auctions, include pieces central to modern Indian art.

