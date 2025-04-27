Tensions Surge: Conflicting Claims Over Ukrainian Forces in Kursk
A Russian military commander told President Putin that the remaining Ukrainian forces in Kursk are close to being destroyed. Putin claimed Ukraine's offensive in Kursk had failed, while Kyiv denied being expelled. Ukraine also confirmed operations in Belgorod, showcasing the ongoing tense situation between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 13:57 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A Russian military commander assured President Vladimir Putin that the remaining Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region are nearing elimination, according to a report from the state RIA news agency on Sunday.
Putin praised what he described as the Ukrainian army's failure in their Kursk offensive after Moscow declared they had regained control of the last village held by Ukrainian forces.
Meanwhile, Kyiv firmly rejected claims of being expelled from Kursk, asserting that its forces continue operations not just in Kursk but also in Belgorod, another bordering Russian region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Myanmar: Military strikes persist amid earthquake response efforts
EU Defence Fund Talks: A New Era for Military Investment
Gabon Heads to Polls: A Pivotal Election After Military Coup
Israeli Forces Encircle Rafah Amid Renewed Gaza Offensive
Gabon Goes to Polls: A Test of Military's Promise for Civilian Return