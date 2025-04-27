Tensions Surge: Conflicting Claims Over Ukrainian Forces in Kursk

A Russian military commander assured President Vladimir Putin that the remaining Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region are nearing elimination, according to a report from the state RIA news agency on Sunday.

Putin praised what he described as the Ukrainian army's failure in their Kursk offensive after Moscow declared they had regained control of the last village held by Ukrainian forces.

Meanwhile, Kyiv firmly rejected claims of being expelled from Kursk, asserting that its forces continue operations not just in Kursk but also in Belgorod, another bordering Russian region.

