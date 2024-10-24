Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Dynamic Sports Transformation

Tamil Nadu's sports department, under the leadership of Udhayanidhi Stalin, has witnessed significant growth, elevating him to deputy chief minister. Major events like the Chess Olympiad and increased incentives are transforming sports into a career path. Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized continuing support and development of sports infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:14 IST
Tamil Nadu's Dynamic Sports Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin praised the transformation of the state's sports department, led by Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has risen to the rank of deputy chief minister. Udhayanidhi's dedication to the sports ministry has garnered national attention, proving instrumental in his new role.

Speaking at the Chief Minister trophy events at Nehru Indoor Stadium, Stalin emphasized the importance of nurturing sports talent. A slate of high-profile events, including the 44th Chess Olympiad, underscores Tamil Nadu's commitment to elevating sports as a viable career.

Incentives for sportspersons have increased and new coaches are appointed, ensuring robust infrastructure and support. M K Stalin reaffirmed the state's dedication to sports development, contributing to a paradigm shift in how sports are perceived in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024