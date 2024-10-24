Tamil Nadu's Dynamic Sports Transformation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin praised the transformation of the state's sports department, led by Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has risen to the rank of deputy chief minister. Udhayanidhi's dedication to the sports ministry has garnered national attention, proving instrumental in his new role.

Speaking at the Chief Minister trophy events at Nehru Indoor Stadium, Stalin emphasized the importance of nurturing sports talent. A slate of high-profile events, including the 44th Chess Olympiad, underscores Tamil Nadu's commitment to elevating sports as a viable career.

Incentives for sportspersons have increased and new coaches are appointed, ensuring robust infrastructure and support. M K Stalin reaffirmed the state's dedication to sports development, contributing to a paradigm shift in how sports are perceived in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)