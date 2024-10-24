Legal Turmoil: The Controversy Surrounding ALT Balaji's 'Gandi Baat'

In a significant legal development, a POCSO case has been registered against renowned producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha. The allegations concern the portrayal of minor girls in the web series 'Gandi Baat', produced by ALT Balaji, a subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms.

The MHB Colony Police Station in Mumbai took action based on a complaint lodged by a Borivli resident, who reported inappropriate scenes of minors streamed in early 2021. This led a legal representative of the Kapoors to submit relevant documents to the authorities for investigation purposes.

Despite the allegations, ALT Digital Media Entertainment has strongly refuted claims of engaging minors and affirmed their adherence to all pertinent laws. The company has expressed full confidence in the judiciary while cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

