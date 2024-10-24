Left Menu

Beyoncé Backs Kamala Harris at Houston Rally with Surprise Musical Guest

Pop icon Beyoncé is set to join Kamala Harris at a Houston rally alongside Tina Knowles and Willie Nelson. Beyoncé's song "Freedom" supports Harris' campaign, which features a surprise concert ahead of the election. The election pits Harris against Trump as the U.S. heads to the polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:47 IST
Pop icon Beyonce (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a high-stakes electoral move, pop sensation Beyoncé is anticipated to lend her star power to presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a rally in Houston on Friday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the event will also feature appearances from Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, and country music legend Willie Nelson.

Beyoncé, who had given Vice President Harris permission to use her empowering song "Freedom" from the album Lemonade, has seen the track transform into an anthem for Harris' ongoing 2024 presidential campaign. In the push towards the final voting days, Harris' team has been actively promoting a get-out-the-vote rally and concert, advertising a 'surprise musical guest' planned for the critical week leading up to Election Day.

As the United States braces for an election showdown in less than two weeks, Kamala Harris vies for her first White House term, facing off against former President Donald Trump, who seeks a return to office. The political climate intensifies as citizens prepare to cast their votes under heightened public fervor. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

