Awe-Inspiring Drone Show Sets New Standard at Amaravati Summit
BotLab Dynamics orchestrated a record-breaking drone light show at the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, establishing India as a leader in drone technology. Five world records were set during this event, showcasing the country's innovation and growth in aviation technology.
In a groundbreaking display of technology, BotLab Dynamics left audiences in awe with a record-setting drone light show at the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, held on October 22.
This spectacular event highlighted India's prowess in drone technology, featuring nine intricate formations that broke five world records, including the largest aerial displays of a vehicle, landmark, planet, logo, and flag.
The summit, backed by prominent institutions, emphasized India's advancement in the drone sector through discussions and workshops, marking a significant milestone in the country's journey towards global leadership in aviation innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
