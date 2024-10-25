Mithya: The Darker Chapter Unveils a Gripping Tale of Rivalry

Actor Huma Qureshi, preparing for the next installment of 'Mithya', shared insights into the upcoming season 2 during an interview with ANI. She expressed the pressure to make the sequel bigger and better following season 1's success. Returning cast members and fresh faces, including Naveen Kasturia, aim to elevate the series with more edginess and tension.

Qureshi likened the contrast between seasons to different seasons of weather, describing the new installment as autumn and winter, with a darker tone and serious storyline. She emphasized the shift in styling and palette to match this mood. Naveen, a new addition to the cast, spoke about his character's complex and antagonistic nature.

Directed by Kapil Sharma and produced by Applause Entertainment alongside Rose Audio Visual Production, 'Mithya - The Darker Chapter' navigates the tumultuous relationship between half-sisters Juhi and Rhea, exploring themes of revenge and retribution. Rhea's character, portrayed by Avantika Dassani, is rooted in a desire for familial acceptance yet displays unusual and intriguing traits.

The recently released trailer hints at the intense drama and psychological warfare as Juhi faces plagiarism allegations while Rhea continues her quest for paternal love. This season tests family bonds, featuring deceit and betrayal, as the sisters engage in a destructive rivalry.

'Mithya - The Darker Chapter' is set to premiere on ZEE5 on November 1, promising a captivating narrative of morality and family strife.

