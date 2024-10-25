Left Menu

Empower-Her: Stitching a New Future for Andhra Pradesh Women

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) partners with the Anita Mendiratta Foundation to fund a sewing project aimed at empowering women in Andhra Pradesh. This initiative will train women from 18 villages to gain sewing skills for sustainable income and independence, fostering inclusive socio-economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:45 IST
Empower-Her: Stitching a New Future for Andhra Pradesh Women
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to empower women in Andhra Pradesh, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has partnered with the Anita Mendiratta Foundation. Announced on Friday, the collaboration seeks to fund the Empower-Her Andhra Pradesh Sewing Project.

This initiative aims to uplift women from over 18 villages by equipping them with sewing skills that offer a sustainable source of income and independence. In its initial phase, the project will train 50 women from the villages of Sattenapalle, Tiruvuru, and Hanuman Junction.

IHCL Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Gaurav Pokhariyal, highlighted that the project reflects the company's principles of creating a long-term socio-economic impact through sustainable skill development, thereby promoting an inclusive future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024