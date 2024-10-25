Empower-Her: Stitching a New Future for Andhra Pradesh Women

In a bid to empower women in Andhra Pradesh, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has partnered with the Anita Mendiratta Foundation. Announced on Friday, the collaboration seeks to fund the Empower-Her Andhra Pradesh Sewing Project.

This initiative aims to uplift women from over 18 villages by equipping them with sewing skills that offer a sustainable source of income and independence. In its initial phase, the project will train 50 women from the villages of Sattenapalle, Tiruvuru, and Hanuman Junction.

IHCL Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Gaurav Pokhariyal, highlighted that the project reflects the company's principles of creating a long-term socio-economic impact through sustainable skill development, thereby promoting an inclusive future.

