Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Sparks Romance Rumors with Jake Dunn

Nicola Coughlan, star of 'Bridgerton', was seen enjoying a date in London with rumored boyfriend Jake Dunn. Despite previous speculations about co-star Luke Newton, Coughlan's relationship with Newton remains purely platonic. The actress has not publicly addressed her romance with Dunn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:44 IST
Nicola Coughlan (Image source: Instagram/ @nicolacoughlan). Image Credit: ANI
Nicola Coughlan, acclaimed for her role in 'Bridgerton', has been spotted arm-in-arm with her rumored partner, Jake Dunn, during a cozy evening in London, as reported by E! News.

The pair's appearance stirred gossip, with Coughlan donning a chic black dress and oversized burnt orange sweater, while Dunn sported a casual ensemble featuring green cargo pants and a baseball cap. The two appeared engaged in conversation while strolling through the city streets.

Although the duo hasn't officially confirmed their relationship, speculations began in June after Alice Kremelberg, Dunn's co-star, shared a selfie of them on Instagram. Meanwhile, fan conjectures about Coughlan's links to 'Bridgerton' co-star Luke Newton were dispelled following Newton's revelation of his romance with dancer Antonia Roumelioti. Coughlan emphasized her platonic bond with Newton, celebrating their strong friendship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

