Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Sparks Romance Rumors with Jake Dunn

Nicola Coughlan, acclaimed for her role in 'Bridgerton', has been spotted arm-in-arm with her rumored partner, Jake Dunn, during a cozy evening in London, as reported by E! News.

The pair's appearance stirred gossip, with Coughlan donning a chic black dress and oversized burnt orange sweater, while Dunn sported a casual ensemble featuring green cargo pants and a baseball cap. The two appeared engaged in conversation while strolling through the city streets.

Although the duo hasn't officially confirmed their relationship, speculations began in June after Alice Kremelberg, Dunn's co-star, shared a selfie of them on Instagram. Meanwhile, fan conjectures about Coughlan's links to 'Bridgerton' co-star Luke Newton were dispelled following Newton's revelation of his romance with dancer Antonia Roumelioti. Coughlan emphasized her platonic bond with Newton, celebrating their strong friendship.

