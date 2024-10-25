Bollywood Glitter: Ranbir & Alia Celebrate Soni Razdan's Birthday in Style
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated Soni Razdan's birthday in style. The Bollywood couple was spotted at a city restaurant, catching attention with Ranbir's new beard look. Alia's heartfelt Instagram tribute to her mother added a personal touch to the occasion, receiving warm responses from family and friends.
Bollywood luminary Ranbir Kapoor made a dazzling appearance alongside his wife, Alia Bhatt, on Friday night to celebrate his mother-in-law Soni Razdan's birthday at a local eatery. Captured by eager paparazzi, the couple looked radiant, although it was Ranbir's fresh beard style that stole the spotlight.
Sporting a French beard, Ranbir's stylish ensemble featured a classic white T-shirt paired with matching denims and a laid-back beanie, highlighting his effortless charm. Meanwhile, Alia turned heads in a chic pantsuit, complementing her husband's stylish demeanor.
The evening was a family affair, with Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt in attendance. Visuals showed Ranbir sharing a convivial chat with Mahesh Bhatt before parting ways. Earlier, Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt shared touching birthday tributes to Soni Razdan on Instagram, with Alia's post fondly referring to her mother as the "centre of our universe."
