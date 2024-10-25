Left Menu

Empowering Youth: NCC Expands with Four New Units in J&K and Ladakh

The Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, inaugurated four new NCC units and the first Air Squadron in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. This initiative aims to empower youth through leadership and discipline while fostering national pride. The expansion marks a significant step in youth empowerment.

Udhampur | Updated: 25-10-2024
  India

The Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar, has inaugurated four new National Cadet Corps (NCC) units in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, alongside establishing the first Air Squadron at Udhampur. This strategic initiative aims to empower both boys and girls, cultivating a sense of national pride among the youth.

Lt Gen Kumar praised the Indian Armed Forces for their role in mentoring NCC cadets, noting how their battlefield experience enhances training. The Ministry of Defence's decision to increase NCC vacancies has led to the approval of four new units in these regions, creating more opportunities for youth.

This expansion, which includes the formation of an Air Squadron, allows cadets to explore aviation, broadening their career horizons. The initiative underscores the NCC's vital role in national integration, leadership development, and fostering discipline among young citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

