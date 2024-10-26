Left Menu

Embracing Dharma: The Heartbeat of Indian Culture

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlights dharma as a fundamental concept of Indian culture, emphasizing inclusivity and spiritual wisdom. He acknowledges the role of Vedic traditions and Adi Shankaracharya in preserving cultural values. Dhankhar calls for harmony between wealth creation and human welfare, stressing equality and fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-10-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 16:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the centrality of dharma in Indian culture, stating it governs all life aspects without room for inequities. He described dharma as both a path and goal, encompassing divine and earthly spheres.

Dhankhar lauded the Vedic chanting tradition during the 'Namah Shivaya' Parayan, part of Sringeri Sri Sharada Peetham's Suvarna Bharati Mahotsava. He highlighted its ancient oral legacy, emphasizing how it fosters mental peace and environmental harmony through precise rhythms and vibrations.

Paying tribute to Adi Shankaracharya, Dhankhar acknowledged his role in unifying Indian culture. He also urged reconciliation of wealth creation with human welfare, advocating for ethical business aligned with spiritual principles to ensure fairness and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

