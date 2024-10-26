Left Menu

Lucknow to Host LAF2.0: Celebrating Architecture in Style

The Lucknow Architecture Festival 2.0 is set to occur from January 10-12, 2025 at Ekana International Stadium. It will gather over 2,000 architects from various associations worldwide to showcase trends and innovations. The festival will offer exhibitions, workshops, cultural events, and networking opportunities.

The vibrant city of Lucknow is set to host the much-anticipated Lucknow Architecture Festival 2.0 from January 10 to 12, 2025. The announcement was made by Vandana Sehgal, patron of the Lucknow Architects Association, highlighting the event's grandeur.

Held at the iconic Ekana International Stadium, this three-day festival will bring together over 2,000 architects from more than 20 associations both nationally and internationally. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest architectural trends and innovations.

The festival promises a packed schedule with exhibitions, symposiums, and workshops, alongside cultural events and competitions. It aims to inspire creativity, foster dialogue, and facilitate networking among architects, designers, students, and enthusiasts worldwide.

