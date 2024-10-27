Role Models: Inspiring Stories of Indian Muslim Achievers Released
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released Shehla Rashid's book, 'Role Models - Inspiring Stories of Indian Muslim Achievers. Rashid, a former JNU student leader, is praised for showcasing high achievers from the Muslim community to motivate future generations.
In a ceremony held on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha officially released a new book by former student leader Shehla Rashid, titled 'Role Models - Inspiring Stories of Indian Muslim Achievers.'
The book, authored by Rashid, who rose to prominence during the Jawaharlal Nehru University protests in Delhi, aims to spotlight the success stories of Indian Muslims to inspire youth and forthcoming generations. Rashid's contribution is earning praise for her efforts in community engagement and nation-building.
In his remarks, Sinha lauded Rashid's dedication to democratic values and highlighted her role as a beacon for young people in the Valley, especially in elevating the voices of women and educating the youth. He commended her for her inspiring work and mission to drive societal change.
