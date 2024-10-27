'Venom: The Last Dance' Smashes Box Office as Trilogy Concludes

'Venom: The Last Dance' continues its global box office domination, pushing the franchise's earnings to a staggering 1.5 billion dollars. Director Kelly Marcel and star Tom Hardy confirm that the Sony Marvel films were always meant to form a trilogy, as reported by Deadline. 'We knew it would be three,' Marcel stated, highlighting her involvement as a writer throughout the series and taking the directorial helm for this final chapter.

Marcel expressed, 'Sony asked me to direct, and I accepted. Having worked on the first two films, we knew this was the last one. We aimed for an exhilarating yet emotional conclusion.' Her partnership with Hardy, who co-wrote the last two films, played a crucial role. 'After seven years, Tom and I felt it was right to bring this story full circle,' Marcel added.

Hardy affirmed their vision with a 'hundred percent' agreement. 'Venom: The Last Dance' marks his last appearance as Eddie Brock/Venom, capping off a series of praised performances since 'Venom' (2018) and 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' (2021). Joining Hardy on this final journey are Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, and others, under Marcel's direction with a screenplay she penned alongside Hardy.

