Cochise Actor David Harris Passes Away at 75

David Harris, renowned for his portrayal of the character Cochise in the 1979 cult classic 'The Warriors', has passed away at the age of 75. According to Variety, Harris succumbed to cancer at his residence in New York City on Friday, a fact confirmed by his daughter, Davina Harris, to the New York Times.

In 'The Warriors', Harris's character, Cochise, was a notable member of the gang featured in the film, which was directed by Walter Hill and adapted from Sol Yurick's 1965 novel. The narrative follows the gang's struggle after being falsely accused of murder, making their way through New York City from the Bronx to Coney Island. Cochise's character, distinguished by his headband and turquoise necklace, became a symbol of rebellion.

Upon its release, 'The Warriors' did not receive a warm reception from critics but went on to garner a dedicated fan base. Besides this iconic role, Harris's filmography includes appearances in movies like 'Brubaker' (1980), 'Quicksilver' (1980), and 'Fatal Beauty' (1987). His television appearances feature roles in popular series such as 'Law & Order: SVU', 'ER', and 'NYPD Blue'.

Harris's legacy is carried on by his daughter, Davina, mother Maude Marie Harris, sister Jeannette C. Harris-Zwerin, brothers Arthur A. Harris and Vincent J. Harris, and two grandchildren. (ANI)

