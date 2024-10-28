Left Menu

Harmony through Verse: Bikaner's Urdu Ramayana Tradition

Celebrating Diwali in Bikaner, Muslim poets recite an 89-year-old Urdu version of the Ramayana, promoting harmony. Composed by Maulvi Badshah Hussain Rana Lakhnavi in 1935, this tradition aims to bridge communities. Organisers plan national expansion, spotlighting cultural unity amid growing communal tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:40 IST
In Bikaner, a unique cultural event preceding Diwali sees Muslim poets reciting an Urdu rendition of the Hindu epic Ramayana, a tradition fostering goodwill for over ten years.

Dr Ziya Ul Hasan Quadri, alongside fellow poets, performed this recital to spread messages of harmony and brotherhood, as the annual 'Urdu Ramayan Vaachan' continues since its inception in 2012.

Composed by Maulvi Badshah Hussain Rana Lakhnavi in 1935, the poetic verses recount significant scenes from Ramayan, capturing the epic's emotional essence and garnering appreciation from diverse audiences. Organisers now aim to take this initiative national, highlighting cultural unity amidst rising communal challenges.

