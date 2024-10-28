Left Menu

Cultural Connections: The 4th 'Chinese Bridge' Finals Triumph

The 4th “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Show for Foreign Primary School Students saw students from around the world competing in Tianjin. The event, marked by cultural exchange and friendship, concluded with Solo Uniacke from the UK winning the global title. Participants showcased their Chinese language and cultural skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:28 IST
On October 26, the Media Theater of Tianjin Television Station hosted the 4th 'Chinese Bridge' Finals for foreign primary school students. Attendees included prominent figures from the Tianjin Municipal Government and representatives from the Ministry of Education's Center for Language Education and Cooperation.

The event spotlighted international contestants forming friendships and experiencing Chinese culture through competitions in Beijing and Tianjin. The program featured various challenges, allowing participants to showcase their skills in understanding and expressing Chinese culture in a playful and supportive environment.

After rigorous competition, Solo Uniacke from the UK emerged as the global champion. Other regional champions included Yu Xuan Jannice Tsen (Asia), Naomie Tamany Ngongang Fando (Africa), Sam Paul Fine (Americas), and Munotidaishe Saruwaka (Oceania). The finals concluded with a unified song performance, emphasizing the cultural and personal growth experienced by all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

