BJP's 'Run for Unity': A Tribute to Sardar Patel's Legacy on Diwali

On Monday, BJP President JP Nadda called upon citizens and party representatives, including MPs and MLAs, to join the 'Run for Unity' event. The occasion honors Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's ideals and contributions to India's unity.

Nadda urged BJP workers to use the #Sardar150 hashtag on social media to promote the event, which coincides with Patel's 150th birth anniversary and the Diwali festival. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 29.

Highlighting Patel's legacy as a source of inspiration, Nadda appealed to party workers to emphasize both national unity and fitness during the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)