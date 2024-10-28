Left Menu

Zoe Saldana on Collaborating with Nicole Kidman: A Genuine Friendship

Zoe Saldana cherishes her collaboration with Nicole Kidman in 'Lioness Season 2,' emphasizing their genuine friendship and mutual passion for their craft. Both actors share familial devotion and professional dedication, enhancing their on-screen chemistry and teamwork, bringing a united front to the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:09 IST
Zoe Saldana (Image source: Instagram/ @zoesaldana). Image Credit: ANI
Zoe Saldana, the acclaimed actress, recently shared insights into her experience of working alongside Nicole Kidman in the second season of 'Lioness.' Saldana expressed that familiarity eases collaboration, describing her friendship with Kidman as both beautiful and genuine, as reported by People.

The pair revealed they have much in common, including their Gemini zodiac sign and a deep dedication to family life. Saldana is the mother of three sons, Cy, Bowie, and Zen, with her husband, Marco Perego. Kidman balances her family with husband Keith Urban and has four children, including Bella and Connor Cruise, as well as Sunday and Faith Urban.

Beyond personal ties, both actresses share an intense passion for acting. Saldana praised Kidman's dedication and preparation, noting that working with someone she admires has been a rewarding experience. Kidman also highlighted the duo's teamwork, stating they work as a united front, an aspect that greatly enhances their professional collaboration, according to the report by People.

(With inputs from agencies.)

