Zoe Saldana on Collaborating with Nicole Kidman: A Genuine Friendship

Zoe Saldana, the acclaimed actress, recently shared insights into her experience of working alongside Nicole Kidman in the second season of 'Lioness.' Saldana expressed that familiarity eases collaboration, describing her friendship with Kidman as both beautiful and genuine, as reported by People.

The pair revealed they have much in common, including their Gemini zodiac sign and a deep dedication to family life. Saldana is the mother of three sons, Cy, Bowie, and Zen, with her husband, Marco Perego. Kidman balances her family with husband Keith Urban and has four children, including Bella and Connor Cruise, as well as Sunday and Faith Urban.

Beyond personal ties, both actresses share an intense passion for acting. Saldana praised Kidman's dedication and preparation, noting that working with someone she admires has been a rewarding experience. Kidman also highlighted the duo's teamwork, stating they work as a united front, an aspect that greatly enhances their professional collaboration, according to the report by People.

