Arjun Kapoor Confirms Splitsville with Malaika Arora at Diwali Bash

In a surprising revelation, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor seemingly confirmed his breakup with Malaika Arora at a Diwali celebration hosted by politician Raj Thackeray in Mumbai. This event, attended by Kapoor with his 'Singham Again' film crew, saw him imply he's now single, amid ongoing rumors of a split.

A circulating video from the event adds fuel to the speculations, capturing Arjun indirectly acknowledging his relationship status by declaring himself single to the crowd's queries about Malaika. The power couple, who began dating in 2018, had chosen to keep their romance mostly private, sharing only glimpses on social media.

Malaika, who previously co-parented son Arhaan with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan following their 2017 divorce, now stands at a personal crossroads. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is poised for a significant career move, portraying an antagonist in the eagerly anticipated 'Singham Again', set for release this Diwali, further energizing his professional landscape.

