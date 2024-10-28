Controversy Arises Over Untimely Rath Yatra in US by ISKCON
The Jagannath temple authorities in Puri are concerned over ISKCON's plan to hold a November Rath Yatra in the US, deviating from traditional practices in Puri. The temple administration plans to discuss this with ISKCON to align the rituals with the traditional schedule observed in Puri.
The Jagannath temple authorities in Puri are set to address concerns with ISKCON over its Houston unit's plan to conduct an "untimely Rath Yatra" in the United States, revealed Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Monday.
Several socio-cultural organizations, worried about ISKCON's deviation from the traditional schedule, have approached Harichandan. Typically, the Jagannath temple in Puri observes the Snan Yatra in June, followed by the Rath Yatra in June or July. ISKCON Houston has slated these festivals for November.
The Puri temple falls under the jurisdiction of the state government's law department, and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration is poised to engage with ISKCON for a resolution. As the ISKCON Bhubaneswar branch remains distant from these proceedings, no further comments were provided.
