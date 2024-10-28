Rani Rampal: A Legacy of Unstoppable Goals
Prime Minister Modi applauds Rani Rampal's remarkable achievements in women's hockey as she retires after a 16-year career. Known for her leadership and scoring ability, Rani played a pivotal role in India's historic performances. Her transition to coaching sub-juniors promises to inspire future players.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Rani Rampal for her outstanding career in women's hockey. Rampal, former captain of the Indian women's team, announced her retirement, closing a 16-year chapter filled with numerous accolades.
Rani's journey from Haryana to becoming one of India's most decorated players is inspiring. She leaves behind a legacy marked by a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics. Her prowess on the field, scoring over 200 goals, has been unparalleled.
Modi emphasized her contribution to the sport and her transition to nurturing future talent as a coach for sub-juniors, ensuring her impact on Indian hockey continues. This new role provides an excellent opportunity for young players to learn from a legend.
(With inputs from agencies.)
