Rani Rampal: A Legacy of Unstoppable Goals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Rani Rampal for her outstanding career in women's hockey. Rampal, former captain of the Indian women's team, announced her retirement, closing a 16-year chapter filled with numerous accolades.

Rani's journey from Haryana to becoming one of India's most decorated players is inspiring. She leaves behind a legacy marked by a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics. Her prowess on the field, scoring over 200 goals, has been unparalleled.

Modi emphasized her contribution to the sport and her transition to nurturing future talent as a coach for sub-juniors, ensuring her impact on Indian hockey continues. This new role provides an excellent opportunity for young players to learn from a legend.

