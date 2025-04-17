Vandana Katariya: A Legacy in Indian Women's Hockey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Vandana Katariya, an esteemed figure in Indian women's hockey, following her retirement. With a career stretching 320 international appearances and 158 goals, Katariya's impact on the sport is undeniable and her leadership instrumental in enhancing Indian hockey's global stature.

Katariya's journey from humble beginnings to becoming the most-capped Indian woman hockey player is noteworthy. Despite facing caste and gender-based discrimination and personal struggles, she remained a consistent force on the field. Her pivotal role in achieving a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics is a testament to her skills.

Modi's letter emphasizes Katariya's capacity to inspire. Prompting pride in Indian fans, her notable milestones include becoming the only Indian woman to score an Olympic hat-trick. Her contributions set high standards for new hockey players, and she is expected to continue influencing the sport post-retirement.

